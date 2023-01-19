Netflix wants a flight attendant for its private jet. The salary is…

Netflix's latest job ad is for a flight crew member. (Representational image)

Are you an experienced and well-trained flight attendant in the US? You can now apply to work for Netflix on one of its private jets.

The streaming giant recently posted a job opening for a Primary Flight Attendant based in California.

"This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation," Netflix wrote in the job ad.

The professional, who will be posted on a super midsize jet, will be expected to inspect cabins, gallery and cockpit emergency equipment as well as conduct safety briefings before flights.

They must have Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified flight safety training.

The candidate is also expected to serve ground duty at the San Jose airport

"They must be able to assist with purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary," the job posting read.

Since the job is hectic, the salary range is also expected to be generous. Netflix hasn't specified compensation but said the pay for such roles is between $60,000 to $385,000.

It said a candidate's compensation is decided based on an array of factors, including job location.

"We rely on market indicators to determine compensation and consider your specific job family, background, skills, and experience to get it right," the streaming company added.

Netflix said that if they wished, candidates could offer it details about ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability.

"It’s completely voluntary," Netflix said. "This information will be used to help us know more about people who interview with us and ensure representation in who we consider."

Streaming giant Netflix had a tough 2022. For the first time in more than a decade, it lost subscribers. Stocks prices fell and billions in market cap were lost.