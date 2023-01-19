Mumbai traffic restrictions for PM Narendra Modi visit, Mumbai Metro lines launch. See alternative routes

Mumbai: A few roads have been closed to traffic ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate two Metro lines. He will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train. Traffic in parts of the city will be affected due to the VVIP visit. During his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-led government came into power, PM Modi will address BJP and Shiv Sena workers at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings in the city on January 19.