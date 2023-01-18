Mumbai restrictions on January 19 for PM Narendra Modi visit

Mumbai Police has banned large gatherings in the city ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate two Metro lines. Trafffic in parts of the city will be affected due to the VVIP visit. During his first visit to Mumbai since the Eknath Shinde-led government came into power, PM Modi will address BJP and Shiv Sena workers at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground.

Drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight aircraft flying activities will be banned in the jurisdiction of BKC police station, Andheri police station, Meghwadi police Station and Jogeshwari police Station for 24 hours on January 19.

All organisations in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have been asked allow staff to leave work early, by 12 pm as roads in and around BKC will be closed. All routes to and from BKC are likely to be congested on January 19.

PM Modi will flag off of services on Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by PM Modi in 2015.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch that connects Belapur and Kharghar's Central Park stations.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Mumbai, large size cut outs of him, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were put up outside former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home.