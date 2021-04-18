West Bengal sees highest single-day spike of 8,419 COVID-19 cases, but election rallies keep politicians busy

A BJP event in West Bengal ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

At a time when West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 8,419 COVID-19 cases, April 19 is set to be a busy day for both the incumbent Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party as the battle for ballots in the state continues.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda visiting Bengal tomorrow, multiple rallies and public meetings are lined up to woo the voters of the constituencies that are yet to go to polls.

While three rallies and a road show will be attended by Amit Shah on April 19, two road shows, a public meeting, and a town hall meeting has been arranged for JP Nadda.

Not to be left behind, three rallies will be graced by incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and four by her nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on April 19.

The Congress party, however, has decided not to hold anymore election rallies in the state, considering the gravity of the COVID-19 situation in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on April 18 that he was suspending all his remaining public rallies that were part of the Assembly elections campaign in West Bengal, in view of the second wave of the pandemic in the country.