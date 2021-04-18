Bengal Election 2021 | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspends his remaining poll rallies amid COVID-19 surge

File image: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on April 18 that he was suspending all his remaining public rallies as part of the Legislative Assembly elections campaign in West Bengal, in view of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

In a tweet, the former Congress party president also urged other political leaders to think about the consequences of holding large gatherings under the current circumstances.

“In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Daily COVID-19 cases being reported in West Bengal have surged in the recent weeks. This prompted many, especially on social media, to call on political leaders from all parties to cancel large public meetings.

Bengal is heading for polls to elect a new assembly. The eight-phase election got underway in late March. Three more phases of voting are pending. The last round of polling is scheduled for April 29. Counting of votes will happen on May 2, along with Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Check Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here

The Election Commission had recently rejected calls from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress to club the remaining phases in view of the spike in COVID-19 infections. However, the poll authority banned all forms of campaigning, including rallies, street plays and nukkad sabhas, between 7 pm and 10 am.

EC had also extended the silence period for campaigning from 48 hours to 72 hours before the voting day for the phases on April 22, 26 and 29 in view of “the unprecedented public health situation”.