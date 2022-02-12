English
    'Stand corrected': Shashi Tharoor schooled by Union minister over typos

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale snapped back at Shashi Tharoor, correcting his spellings and rebuking him for dragging him into the tweet.

    Stella Dey
    February 12, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    Shashi Tharoor often uses uncommon and difficult words often leaving netizens impressed and amused.

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is not one to make mistakes when it comes to the English language. But a now viral tweet of the parliamentarian shows even someone like Tharoor, who has a knack for never-heard before words, can’t escape a typing error.

    “Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister Ramdas Athawale’s face says it all: even the Treasury benches can’t believe Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims about the economy and her Budget!” Tharoor had tweeted on Thursday hitting out at the Centre's Budget this year. The words ‘reply’ and ‘Budget’ were misspelled as ‘rely’ and ‘Bydget’.

    Soon after, Tharoor was schooled for the errors by the very parliamentarian he referred to in his tweets.

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale snapped back at Tharoor, correcting his spellings and rebuking him for dragging him into the tweet.

    “Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It’s not “Bydget” but BUDGET. Also, not rely but “reply”! Well, we understand!” Athawale tweeted sending Twitter into a frenzy.

    The fact that someone had corrected Shashi Tharoor was amusing to many and they tweeted about the comic irony of the rare event.

    Even Shashi Tharoor humbly admitted to his careless error but not without a cheeky dig.

    “I stand corrected, Ramdas ji. Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition,” he tweeted. Tharoor was referring to Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘someone at JNU’ as she is an alumna of the prestigious university.

    Athawale continued taking shots at Tharoor at a press conference a day later.

    Jinki English maine dekhi Twitter pe, unka naam hain Shashi. Aur unka bayaan dekh kar, mujhe aati hai hansee (The person whose English I saw on Twitter is called Shashi and seeing his statement, I feel like laughing),” Athawale said amid a few laughs and cheers from the audience.
    Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, often uses uncommon and difficult words in his tweets often leaving netizens impressed and amused.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Nirmala Sitharaman #Ramdas Athawale #Shashi Tharoor #Shashi Tharoor typo #Twitter #typo
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 03:39 pm
