English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Putin has been toppled’: Surreal moment from Ukraine president’s sitcom days

    Russia-Ukraine-war: Before entering politics, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky starred in a comedy show called ‘Servant of the People’.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Comic-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his country amid an invasion from a much more militarily powerful neighbour.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Comic-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his country amid an invasion from a much more militarily powerful neighbour.


    “Putin has been toppled”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, an actor before he entered politics, said in a 2015 show. Forward to 2022, a video of that moment has acquired new significance as Ukrainians fight to defend their country in the wake of a Russian invasion.

    Twitter users are widely sharing and discussing the “surreal” clip in the present context.

    The video is from Servant of the People, a political satire in which Volodymyr Zelensky plays a high school teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of his rant against corruption in Ukraine, posted online by his students, becomes viral.

    The clip shows Zelensky’s character walking into the parliament to see a group of representatives involved in a scuffle. To get their attention, he yells “(Vladimir) Putin has been toppled” in Russian and they turn around in astonishment.

    Close

    Related stories

    Then, he clarifies that it was a joke, according to a translation provided by The Independent. “There was just no other way to stop you,” he added.

     

    Follow today's updates on the Russia-Ukraine war

     

    Read: 

    Ukraine president, an ex-comedian, once starred in hit Netflix show

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's unlikely journey from comedy to national hero

     

    The clip was tweeted by Time magazine journalist Vera Bergengruen. She also shared another video from the TV series showing Zelensky's character receiving a call from former German chancellor Angela Merkel, telling him that Ukraine has been accepted into the European Union. The video has over 7 million views on  Twitter.

    The character's joy soon turns into disappointment as Merkel says she meant to call Montenegro.

    In response to the "Putin has been toppled" video,  Andrej Novjak, an Eastern Europe expert, said: "That's what I am waiting for even more the the EU (European Union) perspective and candidate status for Ukraine, which I have lobbied for for years." 

    Others described the videos as "unbelievably surreal".

    “May God protect this man (Zelensky) and the Ukrainian people," said Twitter user Jonathan Reiber. 


    Russian forces have continued to bomb Ukrainian cities for over a week. There are conflicting reports about the number of casualties. The United Nations has registered 227 civilians deaths, news agency AFP reported.

    Since February 24, over a million people are reported to have fled Ukraine.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #Vladimir Putin #Volodymyr Zelensky
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 10:11 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.