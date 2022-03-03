English
    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian officials confirm Russia's capture of southern city Kherson

    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall.


    Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates |  The United States will continue to address potential sources of "leakages" in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S.

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday during a visit to Chicago.


    Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall.


    "Russia is increasingly an economic island," she said.


    Asked whether sanctions to curb Russia's oil and gas exports could follow, she said, "nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions". However, the United States had not taken this step in order to spare Americans, Europeans and other people around the world from the harshest consequences of the action.


    Sanctions imposed last Sunday and Monday have so far restricted 80% of the Russian banking sector's assets and "immobilized" about half of the Russian central bank's assets, she said.


    The rouble, which has lost about a third of its value since the start of the year, touched a fresh record low of 110 to the dollar in Moscow on Wednesday as the country's financial system teetered under the weight of Western sanctions. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."


    "We will continue to look at how the sanctions work and whether there are leakages and we have the possibility to address them," Yellen told reporters after a speech at the University of Illinois-Chicago's Innovation Center.


    The former chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve said she knew there were concerns about Russian elites using cryptocurrencies as a possible means to evade sanctions, but said there were laws in place to prevent that from happening.


    "That is a channel to be watched," she said. "But ... many participants in the cryptocurrency networks are subject to anti-money-laundering (laws) and sanctions. So it's not that that sector is completely one where things can be evaded."


    Yellen said she does not expect the Russian sanctions to have a major impact on the economic trajectory of the United States, due to limited U.S. trade and financial connections with Russia. Any effects will most likely be transmitted through higher energy prices, she said.


    The Treasury will continue to "go after oligarchs or Russian elites who are key to President Putin's corrupt power."


    "We have sanctioned many of these individuals over the last few weeks and we are assembling a task force with Justice Department colleagues and our allies to uncover, freeze, and seize their wealth around the world."

    Yellen, who visited Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood with Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker, also said that stronger economic policies were needed to strengthen America at home, despite an economic recovery from COVID-19 that has exceeded most expectations and U.S. growth that looks poised to continue.

    • March 03, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days

      The UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020. The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

      In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities. On Twitter, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, wrote: In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

      Syria, whose civil war erupted in 2011, currently remains the country with the largest refugee outflows at more than 5.6 million people, according to UNHCR figures. But even at the swiftest rate of flight by refugees out of Syria, in early 2013, it took at least three months for 1 million refugees to leave that country. UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said Wednesday that at this rate the outflows from Ukraine could make it the source of the biggest refugee crisis this century.

    • March 03, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

      Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago. "The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics

      A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to senior Biden administration officials and a European official.

      The report indicates that senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started last week. President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia met with President Xi Jinping of China in Beijing on Feb. 4 before the opening ceremony of the Olympics. Moscow and Beijing issued a 5,000-word statement at the time declaring that their partnership had “no limits,” denouncing NATO enlargement and asserting that they would establish a new global order with true “democracy.”

      The intelligence on the exchange between the Chinese and Russian officials was classified. It was collected by a Western intelligence service and considered credible by officials. Senior officials in the United States and allied governments passed it around as they discussed when Mr. Putin might attack Ukraine.

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from Ukraine, lands at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Rzeszow in Poland. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the Indian nationals, after their arrival.

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Fitch slashes Russia's sovereign rating to junk status

      Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating by six notches to "junk" status, saying Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine made it uncertain Russia could service its debt and would weaken its economy in "a huge shock" to its creditworthiness. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by its assault on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, and stiff Western sanctions. The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia's economy. Last week, S&P lowered Russia's rating to junk status and Moody's put the country on review for a downgrade to junk.

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa: The Kyiv Independent

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

      March 03, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

Russia Ukraine War News LIVE Updates | Janet Yellen says US will address potential leakages in Russia sanctions

      The United States will continue to address potential sources of "leakages" in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday during a visit to Chicago. Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall.

    • March 03, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

      Good morning! Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Russia Ukraine war. We will bring you all the updates from the conflict

    Video of the day

