Ukraine news, India’s fuel price hike: The week in five cartoons from around the world

Ukraine has been under Russian attacks for more than a month now. The fighting has led to thousands of deaths, including of children, and forced over 37 million people to flee Ukraine.
Humanitarian efforts for Ukraine are on and world leaders continue to condemn Russia for its aggression.
In India, prices of fuel have risen steeply. This week alone, petrol and diesel prices were increased four times. See how these developments have been depicted in editorial cartoons.
The Guardian
Ben Jennings’ cartoon illustrates the row over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comparing Brexit to Ukraine’s fight. At an event last week, Johnson had said: “The instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time”. He cited the Brexit referendum of 2016 as an example.
— Ben Jennings (@BJennings90) March 20, 2022
— Ben Jennings (@BJennings90) March 20, 2022
Johnson faced fierce criticism for his comment. “To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian," Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey had said.
The Times
Morten Morland also mocks Johnson for his comment in a cartoon for The Times. “You are just like me when I was attacked for having lockdown parties,” he is seen telling Ukrainian fighters in the sketch.
— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland) March 21, 2022
The Washington Post
Sane and healthy are unlikely words to describe an autocrat who unleashes the horrors of war on millions of people.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has insisted that his ally Vladimir Putin is "is absolutely fit and in better shape than ever and completely sane", according to Reuters.Ann Telnaes draws a caricature of the two leaders, Putin visibly dwarfed. The cartoon's title reads: "Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko tells a joke".
— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) March 21, 2022
The president of Belarus insists Vladimir Putin is of sound mind and body.https://t.co/No8IY7GUjppic.twitter.com/maWskm7yqL— Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) March 21, 2022
Charlie HebdoThe satirical magazine points out that certain French companies have been dragging their feet when it comes to exiting Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine.
— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) March 21, 2022
— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) March 21, 2022
The Times of IndiaSandeep Adhwaryu brilliantly illustrates the incessant hike in fuel prices in India. The only relief perhaps would be the ability to go back in time.
— Sandeep Adhwaryu (@CartoonistSan) March 25, 2022
— Sandeep Adhwaryu (@CartoonistSan) March 25, 2022
