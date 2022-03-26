Ukraine news, India’s fuel price hike: The week in five cartoons from around the world

The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for over a month.

Ukraine has been under Russian attacks for more than a month now. The fighting has led to thousands of deaths, including of children, and forced over 37 million people to flee Ukraine.

Humanitarian efforts for Ukraine are on and world leaders continue to condemn Russia for its aggression.

In India, prices of fuel have risen steeply. This week alone, petrol and diesel prices were increased four times. See how these developments have been depicted in editorial cartoons.

The Guardian

Ben Jennings’ cartoon illustrates the row over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comparing Brexit to Ukraine’s fight. At an event last week, Johnson had said: “The instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time”. He cited the Brexit referendum of 2016 as an example.

Johnson faced fierce criticism for his comment. “To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian," Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey had said.

The Times

Morten Morland also mocks Johnson for his comment in a cartoon for The Times. “You are just like me when I was attacked for having lockdown parties,” he is seen telling Ukrainian fighters in the sketch.

The Washington Post

Sane and healthy are unlikely words to describe an autocrat who unleashes the horrors of war on millions of people.

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has insisted that his ally Vladimir Putin is "is absolutely fit and in better shape than ever and completely sane", according to Reuters.



Opinion | Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko tells a joke

The president of Belarus insists Vladimir Putin is of sound mind and body.https://t.co/No8IY7GUjppic.twitter.com/maWskm7yqL — Ann Telnaes (@AnnTelnaes) March 21, 2022

Ann Telnaes draws a caricature of the two leaders, Putin visibly dwarfed. The cartoon's title reads: "Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko tells a joke".

Charlie Hebdo



Ces entreprises françaises qui rechignent à quitter la Russie https://t.co/MsIPJmEzYW

— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) March 21, 2022

The satirical magazine points out that certain French companies have been dragging their feet when it comes to exiting Russia in response to its aggression in Ukraine.

The Times of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu brilliantly illustrates the incessant hike in fuel prices in India. The only relief perhaps would be the ability to go back in time.

