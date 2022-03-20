English
    Russia-Ukraine war, hijab verdict: The week in 6 cartoons from around the world

    See how the headlines of the week were illustrated by cartoonists.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 20, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for nearly a month now, causing heavy casualties and triggering a refugee crisis.

    The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for nearly a month now, causing heavy casualties and triggering a refugee crisis.


    The raging Russia-Ukraine war continues to dominate global headlines. Fierce fighting between the two sides for nearly a month has reportedly killed thousands of people and forced over 33 lakh to flee Ukraine.

    In India, the high court of Karnataka has upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutes with prescribed uniforms. The court, which had been hearing petitions related to the simmering row, said on March 15: “Wearing of the hijab does not form essential religious practice in Islam.”

    Over the last week, cartoonists have illustrated these developments in their sketches. Here is a look at some of them.

    Ben Jennings for The I newspaper

    Jennings’ cartoon shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in a dance with Satan. One angel, witnessing the dance, says: “I’m not sure this is a good look for Satan.”

     

    Anne Telnaes for The Washington Post

    Telnaes’ sketch highlights Putin’s propagandist messaging amid the Russia-Ukraine war. “What war?” reads a sign held by the Russian president. “There is no war. Believe the propaganda.”

     

    Morten Morland for The Times

    The cartoon shows Putin screaming from across his long meeting table at an official. “Bring me like-minded allies,” he says. The official says that he is calling P&O Ferries, a British shipping company which has reportedly deployed a PR firm favoured by Putin's allies after sacking hundreds of employees over video call.

     

    Sandeep Adhwaryu for The Times of India

    Adhwaryu's cartoon illustrates that Russia is also suffering the consequences of its war on Ukraine but is bending to Putin's will. 

     

    Charlie Hebdo

    French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has put out a caricature on Chinese diplomacy, featuring President Xi Jinping, amid concerns about China aligning with Russia.

     

    Manjul 

    Manjul's cartoon for News9 illustrates the Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict. One scale of justice has a placard with "unity in diversity" written on it, while the other carries a sign saying "uniformity in diversity".

     

    Tags: #Cartoons #editorial cartoons #Hijab row #Karnataka Hijab row #political cartoons #Russia-Ukraine war
    first published: Mar 20, 2022 01:44 pm
