Ukraine-Russia war, in 7 cartoons from around the world

Russia’s unprecedented invasion of Ukraine dominated editorial cartoons in major publications across the world in the past week. The crisis has been the most talked-about issue on the internet as well as offline, with world leaders condemning Russia’s action on the neighbouring country. Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday and quickly announced it had neutralised key Ukrainian military facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine in a surprise television address. He called on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms, claiming he wants a "demilitarisation" of the former Soviet state but not its occupation.

On Sunday, Putin ordered his country's nuclear forces onto high alert.

Here are 7 editorial cartoons on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, from around the world:

The Washington Post

Ann Telnaes, the editorial cartoonist at The Washington Post, came out with a cartoon with an caricature of Putin, looking at himself in the mirror and saying, “I will ‘denazify’ Ukraine”. In the mirror is a reflection of not the Russian leader but of German dictator Adolf Hitler. Last week, Ukraine’s official Twitter handle tweeted an illustration of Hitler smiling down on Putin. "This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now,” Ukraine tweeted.

Ajit Ninan’s cartoon in The Times of India, titled “MEAgic”, features a caricature of Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar tryuing to juggle seven balls. Each of the balls depict Russia, Ukraine, China, the US and the United Nations.

Popular Indian cartoonist Satish Acharya has illustrated a sketch which shows Putin with the moustache of Hitler. “Let’s talk,” Putin says, even as he is breathing out gun shots or ammo.

Global Times

China’s state-affiliated Global Times published a cartoon showing a man wearing a cap with the prints of the United States flag. He throws a bomb, named “NATO expansion”, on a pile of explosives named “Russia-Ukraine Conflicts”, and walks away.

Ben Jennings’s cartoon in The Guardian depicts the defence of Ukraine. It shows a girl wearing blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, standing atop a Russian tanker and taking an aim at a soldier.

The Times

The cartoon in The Times by Morten Morland shows a woman standing outside a building that is up in flame. Holding a paper titled “Criteria”, she asks another woman who is standing on the top floor of the building which has a Ukraine flag, “I said, are you willing to pick fruit?” The woman inside the burning building is holding a baby.

French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo published a sharp cartoon featuring a Putin caricature.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cartoon featues an elephant and a horse, with the elephant in a t-shirt which has a picture of a bare-chested Putin, and the horse in a Mickey Mouse t-shirt. “Well he also loves a rodent,” the elephant tells the horse.