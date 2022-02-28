English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine-Russia war, in 7 cartoons from around the world

    Russia-Ukraine news: The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued with no signs of relentless violence ceasing in the former Soviet Republic.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST
    Ukraine-Russia news: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).

    Ukraine-Russia news: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).


    Russia’s unprecedented invasion of Ukraine dominated editorial cartoons in major publications across the world in the past week. The crisis has been the most talked-about issue on the internet as well as offline, with world leaders condemning Russia’s action on the neighbouring country. Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday and quickly announced it had neutralised key Ukrainian military facilities. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine in a surprise television address. He called on Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms, claiming he wants a "demilitarisation" of the former Soviet state but not its occupation.

    On Sunday, Putin ordered his country's nuclear forces onto high alert.

    Here are 7 editorial cartoons on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, from around the world:

    The Washington Post

    Ann Telnaes, the editorial cartoonist at The Washington Post, came out with a cartoon with an caricature of Putin, looking at himself in the mirror and saying, “I will ‘denazify’ Ukraine”. In the mirror is a reflection of not the Russian leader but of German dictator Adolf Hitler. Last week, Ukraine’s official Twitter handle tweeted an illustration of Hitler smiling down on Putin. "This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now,” Ukraine tweeted.

    The Times of India

    Ajit Ninan’s cartoon in The Times of India, titled “MEAgic”, features a caricature of Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar tryuing to juggle seven balls. Each of the balls depict Russia, Ukraine, China, the US and the United Nations.

    Satish Acharya

    Popular Indian cartoonist Satish Acharya has illustrated a sketch which shows Putin with the moustache of Hitler. “Let’s talk,” Putin says, even as he is breathing out gun shots or ammo.

    Global Times

    China’s state-affiliated Global Times published a cartoon showing a man wearing a cap with the prints of the United States flag. He throws a bomb, named “NATO expansion”, on a pile of explosives named “Russia-Ukraine Conflicts”, and walks away.


    The Guardian

    Ben Jennings’s cartoon in The Guardian depicts the defence of Ukraine. It shows a girl wearing blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, standing atop a Russian tanker and taking an aim at a soldier.

    The Times

    The cartoon in The Times by Morten Morland shows a woman standing outside a building that is up in flame. Holding a paper titled “Criteria”, she asks another woman who is standing on the top floor of the building which has a Ukraine flag, “I said, are you willing to pick fruit?” The woman inside the burning building is holding a baby.


    Charlie Hebdo

    French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo published a sharp cartoon featuring a Putin caricature.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution


    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cartoon featues an elephant and a horse, with the elephant in a t-shirt which has a picture of a bare-chested Putin, and the horse in a Mickey Mouse t-shirt. “Well he also loves a rodent,” the elephant tells the horse.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 05:03 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.