Russia-Ukraine war, BJP’s big election win: Cartoons this week from around the world

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe.

The Russia-Ukraine war rages on, and in India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates electoral victory in four states. In the United States, there is a row over controversial legislations related to the LGBTQ community. See how these developments were illustrated in cartoons from around the world.

The Guardian

Ben Jennings’ cartoon, titled "Baby Shower", captures the cruelty of Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol city. The attack on March 9 killed three people, including a child.





The Times



Morten Morland's cartoon seeks to highlight that efforts to accommodate Ukrainian refugees are inadequate, given the scale of influx. It shows people fleeing the war standing in a corridor too small for them, waiting outside a tiny door bearing the United Kingdom's flag.





The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mike Luckovich's cartoon shows Russian President Vladimir Putin bringing war to Ukraine just as people celebrate outlasting the coronavirus crisis.

Charlie Hebdo

The French satirical magazine put out a Putin caricature. A note accompanying the cartoon (according to a Google translation) said: "What if Vladimir Putin had just signed the birth certificate of the European Union? For the very first time, Europeans acted together, abandoning their national interests."



International | Et si Vladimir Poutine venait de signer l'acte de naissance de l'Union européenne ? Pour la toute première fois, les Européens ont agi ensemble, délaissant leurs intérêts nationaux. https://t.co/aKdZCQPmLo — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) March 8, 2022



Manjul

Indian political cartoonist Manjul illustrates the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprinting towards Gujarat, where the election in scheduled to take place by the end of 2022.

Satish Acharya

Acharya captures the Aam Aadmi Party's stunning performance in Punjab and the decimation of the incumbent Congress.

The Washington Post