Russia-Ukraine war, BJP’s big election win: Cartoons this week from around the world

The Russia-Ukraine war rages on, and in India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates electoral victory in four states. In the United States, there is a row over controversial legislations related to the LGBTQ community. See how these developments were illustrated in cartoons from around the world.
The GuardianBen Jennings’ cartoon, titled "Baby Shower", captures the cruelty of Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol city. The attack on March 9 killed three people, including a child.
Latest @guardian cartoon
March 10, 2022
Tuesday's @thetimes cartoon March 7, 2022
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mike Luckovich's cartoon shows Russian President Vladimir Putin bringing war to Ukraine just as people celebrate outlasting the coronavirus crisis.
March 9, 2022
Charlie Hebdo
The French satirical magazine put out a Putin caricature. A note accompanying the cartoon (according to a Google translation) said: "What if Vladimir Putin had just signed the birth certificate of the European Union? For the very first time, Europeans acted together, abandoning their national interests."
International | Et si Vladimir Poutine venait de signer l'acte de naissance de l'Union européenne ? Pour la toute première fois, les Européens ont agi ensemble, délaissant leurs intérêts nationaux. March 8, 2022
Manjul
Indian political cartoonist Manjul illustrates the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprinting towards Gujarat, where the election in scheduled to take place by the end of 2022.
#Modi #Elections #AssemblyElections2022 #GujaratElections2022
My #cartoon for @News9Tweets March 12, 2022
Satish AcharyaAcharya captures the Aam Aadmi Party's stunning performance in Punjab and the decimation of the incumbent Congress.
AAP surges ahead in Punjab! #PunjabElections #AAP March 10, 2022
— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) March 10, 2022
The Washington PostAnn Telnaes' cartoon has been published in the backdrop of Florida restricting teaching of LGBTQ topics in elementary schools. The state is also looking to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
An editorial cartoon by @AnnTelnaes
March 12, 2022