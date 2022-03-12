English
    Russia-Ukraine war, BJP’s big election win: Cartoons this week from around the world

    See how cartoonists have captured crucial news this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe.

    The Russia-Ukraine war rages on, and in India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates electoral victory in four states. In the United States, there is a row over controversial legislations related to the LGBTQ community. See how these developments were illustrated in cartoons from around the world.

    The Guardian

    Ben Jennings’ cartoon, titled "Baby Shower", captures the cruelty of Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol city. The attack on March 9 killed three people, including a child.



     The Times


    Morten Morland's cartoon seeks to highlight that efforts to accommodate Ukrainian refugees are inadequate, given the scale of influx. It shows people fleeing the war standing in a corridor too small for them, waiting outside a tiny door bearing the United Kingdom's flag.




    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Mike Luckovich's cartoon shows Russian President Vladimir Putin bringing war to Ukraine just as people celebrate outlasting the coronavirus crisis. 

    Charlie Hebdo 

    The French satirical magazine put out a Putin caricature. A note accompanying the cartoon (according to a Google translation) said: "What if Vladimir Putin had just signed the birth certificate of the European Union? For the very first time, Europeans acted together, abandoning their national interests."

    Manjul 

    Indian political cartoonist Manjul illustrates the BJP’s victory in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. It shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprinting towards Gujarat, where the election in scheduled to take place by the end of 2022.

    Satish Acharya 

    Acharya captures the Aam Aadmi Party's stunning performance in Punjab and the decimation of the incumbent Congress.

    The Washington Post

    Ann Telnaes' cartoon has been published in the backdrop of Florida restricting teaching of LGBTQ topics in elementary schools. The state is also looking to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

