'Proud member of LGBTQ community': Apple’s Tim Cook amid row over ‘don’t say gay' bill

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has expressed concern about controversial laws related to the LGBTQ community being passed in the United States.Earlier this week, Republican-ruled Florida cleared a bill banning elementary schools from giving lessons related to sexual orientation and gender identity, news agency AFP reported.
As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.
Critics of the bill, which is being referred to as the “don’t say gay” bill, fear that it will hurt the LGBTQ community.
Meanwhile in Texas, officials said they will investigate families of minors getting gender-affirming care. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has said that such treatments should be seen as child abuse, CNN reported.
Amid these developments, Cook, who came out as gay in 2014, expressed solidarity with the families and allies of LGBTQ persons.
Cook had publicly spoken about his sexuality in an article for Bloomberg in 2014.