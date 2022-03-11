'Proud member of LGBTQ community': Apple’s Tim Cook amid row over ‘don’t say gay' bill

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had publicly come out as gay in 2014.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has expressed concern about controversial laws related to the LGBTQ community being passed in the United States.



As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth. I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them.

Earlier this week, Republican-ruled Florida cleared a bill banning elementary schools from giving lessons related to sexual orientation and gender identity, news agency AFP reported.

Critics of the bill, which is being referred to as the “don’t say gay” bill, fear that it will hurt the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile in Texas, officials said they will investigate families of minors getting gender-affirming care. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has said that such treatments should be seen as child abuse, CNN reported.

Amid these developments, Cook, who came out as gay in 2014, expressed solidarity with the families and allies of LGBTQ persons.

Cook had publicly spoken about his sexuality in an article for Bloomberg in 2014.

"I don’t consider myself an activist, but I realize how much I’ve benefited from the sacrifice of others," the Apple CEO had written. "So if hearing that the CEO of Apple is gay can help someone struggling to come to terms with who he or she is, or bring comfort to anyone who feels alone, or inspire people to insist on their equality, then it’s worth the trade-off with my own privacy."