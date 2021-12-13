Parliament attack 2001: President, PM Modi lead tributes to those killed in 2001 parliament attack

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the parliament attack on this day in 2001.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," President Kovind tweeted.



I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen.

Twenty years ago, on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine. The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead. The attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the Union Ministers who paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the attack.

“I pay my tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting the temple of our democracy during 2001 Parliament attack. We will always remain indebted to the sacrifices of our bravehearts,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.



Tributes to our brave security personnel martyred in the line of duty during #ParliamentAttack in 2001.

“Tributes to our brave security personnel martyred in the line of duty during #ParliamentAttack in 2001. Their service and supreme sacrifice inspires every citizen to keep nation first. National Security is paramount and calls for non compromising stance,” West Bengal Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

“On 13th of December 2001, India came under a deadly terrorist attack as 5 terrorists attacked our Parliament. Homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives to save the temple of our democracy,” industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal wrote on Twitter.