Nation shall forever be grateful to security personnel who died defending Parliament: President Ram Nath Kovind

Nine people, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 13 paid homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against a dastardly terrorist attack on this day in 2001, saying the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice.

"I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice," Kovind tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Idnia #Parliament #Politics #President #Ram Nath Kovind
first published: Dec 13, 2021 09:15 am

