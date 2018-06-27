App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:33 PM IST

Osama Bin Laden's alleged bodyguard living on German welfare money

While he denies any ties to Al-Qaeda, he has been described as a “significant and acute threat to public safety”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Unable to deport, an alleged Tunisian bodyguard of Osama Bin Laden, is
currently residing in Germany with his family and receiving German

welfare.

The man referred to only as Sami A - under German privacy laws - is
under surveillance as a potential terror threat and has to report to police

daily, as reported by The Telegraph.

The alleged man resides with his family in a German town called

Bochum. He receives over €1100 (Rs 87,868) a month in welfare from the local government. The family's deportation is on hold after a court ruled he would be at risk of torture in his native land Tunisia. Amid this process of deportation, he or anyone from his family is not allowed to work in Germany.

Not everyone is happy about them staying in their country, as many local authorities have reportedly wanted to have them deported, only to see their requests and pleas getting rejected by the courts on humanitarian grounds.

related news

They claim that the law of the land is being misused and abused to accommodate people like Sami and their families.

“German asylum law is being shamelessly exploited here,” Eckhardt Rehberg of Angela Merkel’s Christians Democrat party (CDU) said. Sharing his discontent about the country's decision he further added, “We have to support a terrorist with taxpayers’ money because we can not deport him. I cannot understand these decisions by the courts.”

Sami A lives in Bochum with his wife and four children aged between 4 and 11. He came to Germany in 1997 as a 21-year-old student. While he denies any ties to Al-Qaeda, he has been described as a “significant and acute threat to public safety”.
