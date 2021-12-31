'Big day today for restaurant industry': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal on New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve2021: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal urged people to order in on New Year's Eve.

With states imposing curbs such as night curfews to control the fast-spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus, it’s likely to be a quiet New Year’s Eve for most people who are likely to usher in 2022 in the comfort of their homes.

With the restrictions, restaurants are back to drawing boards as they expect a hit on business once again, and are fearing muted business this weekend.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, urged people to encourage the restaurant industry by ordering in on New Year’s Eve.



Big day today for the restaurant industry. Stay home, stay safe, and order away. We are ready to serve you.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

“Big day today for the restaurant industry. Stay home, stay safe, and order away. We are ready to serve you,” Goyal tweeted on Friday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Delhi has imposed a night curfew - from 11 pm to 5 am - from December 27 onwards amid the rising number of Omicron cases. Maharashtra too has imposed the curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from December 24.

Restaurants, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic, were hoping for bumper business this December as the second wave of COVID-19 waned and governments lifted restrictions on movement.

Restaurants had reported a quick pick-up in footfalls in October and November as active and new Covid cases subsided and several state governments eased curbs.

According to a recent report by the Retailers Association of India, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) witnessed 29 per cent sales growth in November 2021, compared to the 5 per cent during the same period in 2019 (pre-pandemic).Fine-dining restaurants, too, were near the pre-pandemic numbers in November 2021 and were hoping to grow further in December.