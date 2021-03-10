ICICI Bank to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and their families

Image: Reuters

ICICI Bank joined the club of several other companies including Accenture, TCS, Reliance among others to provide COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members free of cost.

ICICI Bank said that it will reimburse the cost of the two mandated vaccine shots for its employees and their dependent family members. It said that the initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the Covid19 pandemic.

“ICICI Bank truly appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by all its employees during the ongoing pandemic," said Mr T.K. Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank Team in a statement.

"ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion towards service."

He added that the welfare and well-being of the employees and their families are of utmost importance and the bank has undertaken this initiative to safeguard each one of its employees and their family members against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country launched its vaccine drive on January 16 inoculating the healthcare workers and other frontline workers in the first phase. Currently, in the second phase, citizens above the age of 60 years and those over 45 years with comorbidities can get vaccinated.

The vaccine is available for free at all government hospitals while private hospitals can levy a charge of up to Rs 250.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs of employees, families

Other companies including Infosys, Capgemini, Flipkart, TVS Motor Company, and ReNew Power have also committed free vaccines to their employees and their immediate family members.