TCS likely to cover vaccination costs for employees after Infosys and Accenture

India’s largest IT firm TCS is likely to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for its employees following its peers Infosys and Accenture.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have supported end-to- end treatment and care for all our associates and their families, across the globe, through our comprehensive associate well-being programs. This included COVID testing and treatment, setting up of free isolation centers & free test camps across locations in India, premier care in hospitals for COVID treatment, among other initiatives," said TCS spokesperson in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

"Our employee well being program, TCS Cares, enabled emotional support to ensure holistic care. We remain committed to the well being and care of all our associates & their families and this will continue in the vaccination phase as well," the spokesperson added.

The company employs over 4.5 lakh people, and majority of them are working from home.

Infosys that employs 2.4 lakh people and Accenture that has about 2 lakh tech workforce has said that they will be covering cost of vaccination of employees and their immediate families.

“Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the Government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines. Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness,” Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said in a statement in response to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

“For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme. We are grateful to our people for their patience and resilience as we work together to manage through these extraordinary times," said Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India, in a statement.