Himachal Pradesh elections: Inside the world’s highest polling station located at 15,256 feet

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @hpelection)

Himachal Pradesh, voting today in Assembly elections, is home to the world's highest polling station.

Situated in Tashigang village at an altitude of 15,256 feet, it has 52 registered voters -- 22 women and 30 women.

In an area where temperatures can plunge to minus 16 degrees Celsius, a 100 percent turnout had been recorded during the 2019 Mandi Lok Sabha bye-election.

Election officials expect voters to retain the record this year too.

" It (Tashigang) has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters," the state election office said, giving a tour of the arrangements made there.



Voters cast their votes at Tashigang, the world's highest polling station#HimachalPradeshelections2022 pic.twitter.com/H3mCphJTmj — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 12, 2022

Tashigang is part of the Lahaul Spiti constituency. One of the key issues in the area is the scarcity of water, The Indian Express reported.

Congress candidate Ravi Thakur claims incumbent BJP MLA Ram Lal Markanda has failed to solve the problem.

But Markanda says the region has recorded poor rainfall lately and he has done his bit to supply water to villages from rivers.

As per latest updates from Himachal Pradesh, 37.19 percent turnout was registered till 1 pm.