App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynasty Watch | The Chautalas of Haryana battle infighting and hurt egos going into LS polls

In November last year, the simmering feud within the party came out in the open

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

The Chautala family of Haryana has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The clan has split wide open and, as is the case with all political families, everyone from grandfather to grandson and nephews have indulged in public slander.

This isn't the first time, however, that a family feud has broken out within the Chautalas, arguably the most prominent family in Haryana politics.

Om Prakash's ascent to power 

Devi Lal, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, was the founder and patriarch of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the party of the Chautalas. While the party name kept on changing until 1987, when INLD was fixed, Devi Lal remained the unquestioned leader and a Jat patriarch in Haryana.

related news

Devi Lal was involved in the Quit India movement, and post-Independence, in organising farmers' agitation in the state. He also reportedly played an active role in the formation of Haryana state.

In 1988, a feud broke out between Devi Lal's sons, Om Prakash Chautala and Ranjit Singh. Singh was a minister in the state cabinet, being headed by Devi Lal, who was the Chief Minister then. Om Prakash was the chief of INLD.

The spark for the battle was when a bureaucrat in the state government accused the then home minister of Haryana, Sampath Singh, of corruption. The bureaucrat was close to Ranjit, while Sampath was close to Om Prakash.

Also Read: Know Your Leader | Mallikarjun Kharge: Understated, undefeated and Congress' go-to man

The allegations triggered alarm bells for Om Prakash, who figured that it was an attempt to weaken his position in the battle for succession of the Chautala legacy. A tug-of-war emerged, which led to Om Prakash being given the CM's post after Devi Lal assumed position as Deputy PM.

Ranjit Singh eventually left the party and the clan to join Congress, and is reportedly close to former Haryana CM and Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Om Prakash went on to repeat his term as the CM of Haryana, and is now serving a 10-year jail term along with one of his sons, Ajay Chautala, for involvement in the JBT teacher recruitment scam.

History repeats itself

The fact that Ajay is in jail along with Om Prakash, according to observers, provided Abhay, the younger son, the chance to plunge into politics.

This was reportedly unacceptable to Ajay, who wanted his son Dushyant Chautala to be the face of INLD, and thus the party's CM candidate for Haryana assembly elections, scheduled for later this year. Dushyant is the youngest Member of Parliament (MP) in the history of Lok Sabha, having been elected from Hisar in 2014 at 26.

Ajay reportedly feared that with Abhay at the helm, the latter would look after his own son, Karan Chautala, gearing up for his political plunge in the coming elections instead of the nephews.

For Live Updates | Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE

In November last year, the simmering feud within the party came out in the open. In a statement, Om Prakash stated that he had expelled Dushyant and his brother Digvijay from the party on charges of indiscipline and hooliganism. This was followed by Ajay, their father, being expelled for "anti-party" activities.

Ajay had likened the feud within his party with the Mahabharata, and had toured the entire state while on two-week parole to drum up support for his sons before he was expelled.

Dushyant launched the Jannanayak Janata Party (JJP) in December, and over six lakh people attended his first rally in Jind. The rally was considered to be one of the largest in Haryana's political history. The party contested the Jind bypoll, where it secured the second position, trumping even the Congress' Randeep Surjewala. Meanwhile, the INLD candidate lost his security deposit, signaling at least a moral victory for Dushyant.

Key figures of Chautala clan:

Devi Lal: The founder, patriarch and former Deputy Prime Minister.

Om Prakash Chautala: The man who succeeded Devi Lal and shaped INLD's success in Haryana. He is currently serving a jail term with son, Ajay.

Ajay Chautala: Om Prakash's elder son and an MP.

Abhay Chautala: Om Prakash's younger son and INLD's CM face. Under his watch, INLD's seats in Haryana assembly grew from nine in 2005 to 31 in 2010.

Dushyant Chautala: Ajay's son and the youngest Lok Sabha MP. He formed the JJP after being expelled from INLD, and will look to repeat his Jind bypoll performance in the assembly elections.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dynasty Watch #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Small Savings Schemes: Govt Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged for Apr-Jun ...

All is Not Well in JD(U)? Prashant Kishor Gives Up Campaign Duties Day ...

7-year-old Boy’s Skull Cracked After Brutal Attack by Mother's Partn ...

40-Year Old Cyclist Pedals From Chandigarh to Mumbai to Spread Environ ...

India Postpones Kartarpur Corridor Meeting, Objects to Khalistani Sepa ...

Terror Financing: ED Attaches Shabir Shah's Family House in Srinagar

'Scary stories to Tell in the Dark' Teaser: Horror Creeps in Under the ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RR On Live TV ...

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Frie ...

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi p ...

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,600 on the final session of FY19, Se ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in state, local bodies ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.