AAP eyes alliance with JJP for Haryana state elections, to prepare for early polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might ally with the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), for Haryana assembly polls, expected to be held later this year, AAP sources told Moneycontrol.

AAP had extended its support to JJP leader Digivijay Singh Chautala for the bypoll in Jind, where the BJP won by over 12,000 votes on January 31. Chautala came in second in what is being considered as a crucial bypoll before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Digvijay's father Ajay Chautala and brother Dushyant Chautala were expelled from INLD following a family squabble. Dushyant is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Hisar.

"With the Chautala split, a number of mid-level leaders from INLD joined the JJP. That will work to our advantage," an AAP source privy to the developments said.

"The AAP is thinking of a 45-45 arrangement with JJP, but that depends on how the bypoll results go. The alliance will go ahead even if Chautala doesn't win and comes in second," the leader said. "However, the margin with which the JJP has come in second will also be taken into consideration. The final numbers will determine the seat-sharing arrangement," the leader said.

Early trends in the bypoll had given Chautala an advantage in the rural segment of the constituency, where a by-election was necessitated due to the death of INLD Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hari Chand Middha. Later trends, however, pushed JJP on the second position, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking lead.

Around 21 candidates were in the fray for the crucial battle, where Congress had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala against BJP's Krishan Middha, son of the deceased MLA.

The bypoll also assumes importance in the face of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. While the Haryana assembly completes its term in October, reports have suggested that the state elections might be called early, along with the Lok Sabha polls.

"We are preparing for that possibility, and the work has started taking into consideration that the state elections might be called early," the AAP leader said.