you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensing early elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, Congress gears up for simultaneous polls

Members of the AICC and the three PCCs are preparing for simultaneous elections with the possibility of assembly polls being advanced in Haryana and Maharashtra seeming likely

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Perceiving the possibility of early assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Congress is preparing a strategy for a simultaneous win in the upcoming general elections and assembly polls, according to The Economic Times.

According to the report, members of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the three Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) are preparing for simultaneous elections with the possibility of early assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, citing internal equations and compulsions of the BJP in the two states. This may also affect Jharkhand.

In Haryana, the Congress leadership feels that the “weak” state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cannot face the assembly polls confidently in October 2019. This may let the BJP to conduct the state elections along with the general elections.

Haryana PCC president Ashok Tanwar confirmed the possibility of simultaneous polls to the publication. “The Haryana Congress is fully ready to face the possibility of both the Lok Sabha and the Haryana state assembly polls being simultaneously held in April-May. The Haryana Congress and the people of the state are fully prepared and united to pack off the BJP government of Haryana along with the Modi government at the Centre,” he was quoted as saying.

In Jharkhand, the Congress in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is sensing the possibility of early elections and preparing accordingly. “The Jharkhand Congress is fully ready not only for the Lok Sabha polls but even for Assembly elections being held together,” AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh said.

In Maharashtra as well, the Congress-NCP camp believes early assembly elections are in the pipeline, as it feels that the BJP will fulfill Shiv Sena’s demand for simultaneous polls in an attempt to appease the sulking ally in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:50 pm

