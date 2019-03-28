Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: After Balakot air strike, anti-national statements of Congress were hailed in Pakistan, says PM Modi

Live now
Mar 28, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
PM Modi: Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the troubles the state of Jammu & Kashmir faces today.
It is due to them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much troubles.
Unfortunately, national security is not a priority for them.
What only matters for them is being in power
PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.
PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.
PM Modi: This is the Congress' desperate measure to remove the chowkidaar, so that the mahamilavati take the throne in Delhi.
PM Modi : Whenever the Congress gives out statements, which are not in favour of the national security, Pakistan applauds.
PM Modi: During the Balakot air strike, when India attacked terrorists, the Congress is giving out statements which are not in favour of the nation
PM Modi: Is it the same Sardar Valabhbhai Patel's Congess who had tried tooth and nail to unite various states and make a free India.
PM Modi : When you vote for the BJP, terrorists will be shaken. Not only that, the tremors will be felt across the border also. Those who run the factory of terrorism across the border, are now in fear. They thin at least a hundred times before crossing the border and attacking our land. This is an unprecedented achievement.
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
PM Modi: I salute the place where the Dogra community has given the country many brave jawans. We are still inspired by Prem Nath Dogra. I am happy that when I have set out to reach out to the people of this country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I came to Jammu first.
EC issues notification for phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls
The Election Commission on March 28 issued notification for phase three of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 23 in 115 seats spread across 14 states.
"Naveen babu (Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik) has filed a wrong election affidavit, that's what we have come to know. When he was Coal Minister in 1998, he allocated coal block to a ghost company. How are you connected to the company? You didn't give information in the affidavit that CBI questioned you?" says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to news agency ANI.
Update: When asked if he would contest from Patna Sahib constituency, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Situation kuch bhi ho, location wohi hogi" (Irrespective of the situation, the location will remain the same)
BJP government under the leadership of Modi has always worked for the development of Assam. Congress government has been in power for so many decades but never did anything for the poor people of the country: Amit Shah
In Assam, BJP-AGM and Bodoland Party alliance will sweep all 14 seats: Amit Shah
Just In | BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kallabor, Assam.
Just In | Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6, News18 has reported.
In 2022, no family in this nation will be without a pucca house: PM Modi
The reason of poverty is Congress, on the other hand, whatever Modi does, he does it with a mission. The proof of this is in front of you: PM Modi
Congress can never understand the sentiments of people. The way Congress behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated that behavior with farmers and the poor as well... Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi hatao', which it had promised four decades ago. This is the biggest proof of Congress' lie: PM Modi