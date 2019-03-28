App
India
Mar 28, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha poll tracker LIVE: After Balakot air strike, anti-national statements of Congress were hailed in Pakistan, says PM Modi

Keep track of latest developments in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.

highlights

  • Mar 28, 05:56 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  Congress, NC & PDP are responsible for the troubles the state of Jammu & Kashmir faces today. 

    It is due to them that Kashmiri Pandits faced so much troubles.

    Unfortunately, national security is not a priority for them.

    What only matters for them is being in power

  • Mar 28, 05:55 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Terror funding is being curbed in the state. At the same time, NC, PDP are having sleepless nights. They are indulging in hitting out at the chowkidaar.

  • Mar 28, 05:55 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 05:53 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:47 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  This is the Congress' desperate measure to remove the chowkidaar, so that the mahamilavati take the throne in Delhi. 

  • Mar 28, 05:45 PM (IST)

    PM Modi : Whenever the Congress gives out statements, which are not in favour of the national security, Pakistan applauds.

  • Mar 28, 05:44 PM (IST)

    PM Modi:  During the Balakot air strike, when India attacked terrorists, the Congress is giving out statements which are not in favour of the nation 

  • Mar 28, 05:43 PM (IST)

    PM Modi: Is it the same Sardar Valabhbhai Patel's Congess who had tried tooth and nail to unite various states and make a free India.

  • Mar 28, 05:41 PM (IST)

    PM Modi : When you vote for the BJP, terrorists will be shaken. Not only that, the tremors will be felt across the border also. Those who run the factory of terrorism across the border, are now in fear. They thin at least a hundred times before crossing the border and attacking our land. This is an unprecedented achievement. 

  • Mar 28, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu

    PM Modi: I salute the place where the Dogra community has given the country many brave jawans. We are still inspired by Prem Nath Dogra. I am happy that when I have set out to reach out to the people of this country ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I came to Jammu first.

  • Mar 28, 05:33 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:32 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:11 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 05:07 PM (IST)

  • Mar 28, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 04:45 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 04:08 PM (IST)

    "Naveen babu (Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik) has filed a wrong election affidavit, that's what we have come to know. When he was Coal Minister in 1998, he allocated coal block to a ghost company. How are you connected to the company? You didn't give information in the affidavit that CBI questioned you?" says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to news agency ANI. 

  • Mar 28, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 03:55 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Update: When asked if he would contest from Patna Sahib constituency, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Situation kuch bhi ho, location wohi hogi" (Irrespective of the situation, the location will remain the same)

  • Mar 28, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 03:35 PM (IST)

    BJP government under the leadership of Modi has always worked for the development of Assam. Congress government has been in power for so many decades but never did anything for the poor people of the country: Amit Shah 

  • Mar 28, 03:33 PM (IST)

    In Assam, BJP-AGM and Bodoland Party alliance will sweep all 14 seats: Amit Shah 

  • Mar 28, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Just In |  BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kallabor, Assam. 

  • Mar 28, 03:03 PM (IST)

    Just In | Shatrughan Sinha to join Congress on April 6, News18 has reported. 

  • Mar 28, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 28, 02:54 PM (IST)

    In 2022, no family in this nation will be without a pucca house: PM Modi 

  • Mar 28, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The reason of poverty is Congress, on the other hand, whatever Modi does, he does it with a mission. The proof of this is in front of you: PM Modi  

  • Mar 28, 02:49 PM (IST)

    Congress can never understand the sentiments of people. The way Congress behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated that behavior with farmers and the poor as well... Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi hatao', which it had promised four decades ago. This is the biggest proof of Congress' lie: PM Modi 

