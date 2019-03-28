App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Mallikarjun Kharge: Understated, undefeated and Congress' go-to man

Kharge has never been defeated and has held a number of ministerial posts in both Karnataka and the central government

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge
Whatsapp

Apart from being the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, and the Congress' voice on many issues in the Lower House, Mallikarjun Kharge has also been the party's man Friday for several years.

A trusted lieutenant of the party and, particularly, the Gandhi family, Kharge has been at the centre of a number of messy situations, including in Mumbai, where Congress has often been divided and subject to infighting. Kharge has been called in to resolve the situation a number of times.

According to Congress leaders in the state, Kharge has the ability to juggle between several veterans in Maharashtra, including state Congress chief Ashok Chavan and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan. It is the ego tussle between senior leaders that has troubled the state's Congress for long, and Kharge has the ear of each one of them. That is also probably the reason why he was appointed as the Maharashtra state in-charge for the party in 2018.

However, Maharashtra is not the only state where Kharge has proved his mettle as a deft negotiator who listens to local leaders and bridges the gap between them and the high command. Recently, in Karnataka, after the announcement of the seat-sharing pact between the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress, many party leaders were reportedly unhappy with the high command's decision to hand over Mandya and Tumkur seats to the JD(S). Kharge, according to reports, had been the man who again bridged the gap between the party's central leadership and the state-level leaders, negotiating on behalf of both to come to a conclusion acceptable to all.

related news

The 75-year-old, who hails from Karnataka, was being considered a CM probable during the Karnataka Assembly polls in 2017, with reports suggesting that his background as a Dalit leader and his seniority worked in his favor. Kharge, however, had said he would much rather be the CM because of his seniority than his caste, a comment that had drawn appreciation.

Appreciation and a taunt also came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who, during a speech in Lok Sabha, said while Kharge is a "decent" and "simple" human being, he keeps on "dissent"-ing. Kharge and Modi have been associated otherwise, as well, in that both served on the selection panel, comprising the PM, Kharge and Justice AK Sikri, that sacked former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma. Kharge had voted against the sacking, the rest voted for.

Born in 1942, Kharge's career started off as a student union leader and then as a labour organiser in Karnataka. He joined the Congress in 1969, and gradually rose through the ranks of the party. Observers point out that rising in a Karnataka unit dominated by Vokkaligas and Lingayat was no mean feat, but Kharge had enough political acumen and ability to rise on to become the party's trusted man in both the national and the state capitals.

Entering the assembly for the first time in 1972 from the Gurmitkal constituency, Kharge has never been defeated and has held a number of ministerial posts in the state government. He entered Parliament in 2009 after winning Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency, a feat he repeated in 2014.

While Kharge has helmed the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Labour and Employment before, he missed out on a CM post for his home state three times: once, in 1999 to SM Krishna, then in 2004 to N Dharam Singh and finally in 2017, to HD Kumaraswamy. According to reports, Kharge extended support to all of them, but has largely remained out of the recent Karnataka coalition politics.

The Congress veteran has also been embroiled in controversy in his home state recently and has been accused of playing "divisive politics" to build a career for his son Priyank. A number of senior Congress leaders and legislators from Karnataka have recently resigned from the party, all citing Kharge and his politics as the reason. The latest to resign was A B Maalakaraddi, and before him went former ministers Malikayya Guttedar, Baburao Chinchansur and Vaijanth Patil, all joining the BJP.

Kharge is a representative of the Congress within the Mahagathbandhan as well, as was displayed when he was sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's United Opposition rally in Kolkata. He has, however, indicated that the coming elections might be his last. If that is the case, Congress will lose an undefeated Member of Parliament, with an eye and an ear on and for everyone.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

In Kerala, UDF, BJP's poll campaigns hit a wall as high court bans fle ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, de Kock start fo ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.