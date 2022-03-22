English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'Completely unnecessary': Twitter unhappy with Zomato's 10-minute food delivery promise

    Zomato Instant will be launched in Gurugram next month with four stations, founder Deepinder Goyal announced adding that the company will not penalize delivery agents for late deliveries.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
    Zomato has announced

    Zomato has announced "Zomato Instant" that will deliver food within 10 minutes.


    Food delivery giant Zomato has announced a superfast end to hunger pangs. Get food delivered in just 10 minutes is Zomato’s latest offering as the company says this is their answer to customers demanding increasingly quicker solutions to problems.

    Zomato Instant will be launched in Gurgaon next month with four stations, founder Deepinder Goyal announced adding that the company will not penalise delivery agents for late deliveries. He also added that quality, hygiene, delivery partner safety and packaging will not be compromised.

    There was ample backlash on Twitter as Zomato’s latest feature was announced with many pointing out that waiting for 30 minutes for good food should not be a problem at all.

    Close

    Related stories

    “And we all have enough fat stores to last for months so no one will die of starvation if they wait 30 minutes for food. This kind of pressure on the people cooking and delivering is just wrong,” columnist Nandita Iyer tweeted.

    “Stop exploiting your workers and treat them as humans with dignity,” another user tweeted.

    Here are some more reactions:





    Explaining why Zomato will be venturing into instant food delivery, Deepinder Goyal said he has “started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete."

    "If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," he added in a lengthy statement announcing the feature.

    Read: 'Maggi, Poha, Biryani...': Zomato's Deepinder Goyal lists food items under 10-minute delivery plan

    He added that the 10-minute delivery will rely on a dense network of "finishing counters" which will be located near high-demand customer neighbourhoods. These counters will house 20-30 bestseller items from various restaurants based on local tastes and preferences.

    Goyal also added that the prices of items will also significantly reduce for the customer due to hyperlocal availability without affecting delivery partner and restaurant margins.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Deepinder Goyal #Zomato #Zomato Instant
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.