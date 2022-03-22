'Completely unnecessary': Twitter unhappy with Zomato's 10-minute food delivery promise

Zomato has announced "Zomato Instant" that will deliver food within 10 minutes.

Food delivery giant Zomato has announced a superfast end to hunger pangs. Get food delivered in just 10 minutes is Zomato’s latest offering as the company says this is their answer to customers demanding increasingly quicker solutions to problems.



Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.

Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

Zomato Instant will be launched in Gurgaon next month with four stations, founder Deepinder Goyal announced adding that the company will not penalise delivery agents for late deliveries. He also added that quality, hygiene, delivery partner safety and packaging will not be compromised.

There was ample backlash on Twitter as Zomato’s latest feature was announced with many pointing out that waiting for 30 minutes for good food should not be a problem at all.



“And we all have enough fat stores to last for months so no one will die of starvation if they wait 30 minutes for food. This kind of pressure on the people cooking and delivering is just wrong,” columnist Nandita Iyer tweeted.

“Stop exploiting your workers and treat them as humans with dignity,” another user tweeted.



Ambulance and police response to distress calls in under ten minutes.

@deepigoyal focus on your delivery partners also don't just think to earn more by launching things like gigs system which leads to less earnings and more working.

First of all.... Completely unnecessary. No one opens zomato to order food with a growling stomach. Even then... They can wait for 30 mins.

Second.... When will you start recognising your delivery executives as Employees??

"we will not penalise delivery partners for the late deliveries"

Starting to think that #ZomatoInstant might be one of those corporate April Fool’s pranks.

10 min

Delivery guy would be coming in a rush, driving bike on a higher speed than usual.

Why to risk someone's life just for few mins delay.

Here are some more reactions:

Explaining why Zomato will be venturing into instant food delivery, Deepinder Goyal said he has “started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete."

"If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will," he added in a lengthy statement announcing the feature.

He added that the 10-minute delivery will rely on a dense network of "finishing counters" which will be located near high-demand customer neighbourhoods. These counters will house 20-30 bestseller items from various restaurants based on local tastes and preferences.

Goyal also added that the prices of items will also significantly reduce for the customer due to hyperlocal availability without affecting delivery partner and restaurant margins.