Bulgari launches gold mangalsutra in India, Priyanka Chopra sports it as covergirl: Check how much it costs

Bulgari Mangalsutra [Image: Bulgari]

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched a gold Mangalsutra which is the first ever exclusive to India jewellery. The 18 karat yellow gold managalsutra called the ‘Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace’ is adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds.

The necklace “interpets a traditional and sacred ornament into a contemporary and stylish jewel- deep rooted in culture while representing the cosmopolitan aspirations of a modern bride,” according to the brand. The necklace is priced at a whopping Rs 3,49,000 on the brand’s website.

“Seeking inspiration from its roman roots along with thorough research, Bulgari has carefully crafted this gorgeous one of a kind yellow gold necklace that is a perfect marriage between Tradition and modernity, creating a meaningful connection with local cultural traditions.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing the necklace in the latest cover of Vogue India magazine representing Bulagri as its Global Ambassador. “his is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created,” Chopra wrote in a social media post along with the picture of the Vogue India magazine cover.

“Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership,” she added.