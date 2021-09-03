MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Bulgari launches gold mangalsutra in India, Priyanka Chopra sports it as covergirl: Check how much it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing the necklace in the latest cover of Vogue India magazine representing Bulagri as its Global Ambassador.

Moneycontrol News
September 03, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Bulgari Mangalsutra [Image: Bulgari]

Bulgari Mangalsutra [Image: Bulgari]

Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched a gold Mangalsutra which is the first ever exclusive to India jewellery. The 18 karat yellow gold managalsutra called the ‘Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace’ is adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds.

The necklace “interpets a traditional and sacred ornament into a contemporary and stylish jewel- deep rooted in culture while representing the cosmopolitan aspirations of a modern bride,” according to the brand. The necklace is priced at a whopping Rs 3,49,000 on the brand’s website.

“Seeking inspiration from its roman roots along with thorough research, Bulgari has carefully crafted this gorgeous one of a kind yellow gold necklace that is a perfect marriage between Tradition and modernity, creating a meaningful connection with local cultural traditions.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen wearing the necklace in the latest cover of Vogue India magazine representing Bulagri as its Global Ambassador. “his is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created,” Chopra wrote in a social media post along with the picture of the Vogue India magazine cover.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTOtKO7jFJt/

Close

Related stories

“Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership,” she added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bulgari #Managalsutra #Priyanka Chopra
first published: Sep 3, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.