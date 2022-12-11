Bengaluru couple's ordeal while walking home at midnight: Fined, phones taken by cops

(Representational image)

Two policemen in Bengaluru allegedly extorted money from a couple walking home at night earlier this week, telling them that there was a rule forbidding people from being out on streets post 11 pm .

Karthik Patri, a Bengaluru resident, took to Twitter to narrate the harrowing experience he and his wife had with the cops.

Patri said they were walking home at 12.30 am after attending a friend's party. Just a few metres away from their society's entrance, they were stopped by two policemen. They asked to see their IDs.

The couple then showed them photos of their Aadhaar cards on their phones. But the cops didn't leave.

"To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship,place of work, parental details,etc," Patri said.



Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers. Sensing trouble, we asked why we were being issued a challan. (4/15)

Soon, the cops took out a notebook and began writing the couple's names and Aadhaar numbers.

They protested.

One of the cops told them it was forbidden to "roam on the road after 11 pm".

Patri and his wife didn't buy it but didn't want to get into an argument so late at night. Then, the cops allegedly demanded Rs 3,000.

Katri said they pleaded with the policemen to be let go but they wouldn't relent.

"They showed us pictures of convicts and threatened us of dire consequences if we didn’t pay up," the man said. " I could barely hold my nerve, while my wife was in tears."

Seeing his wife distressed, they got scared and said only the Katri will have to pay fine.

Wanting the drama to end, Katri offered to pay them Rs 1,000. "The man immediately held up a PayTM QR code, waited for me to scan it and make the payment," he added.

They finally let them go but threatened to file a "strong case" against them if they were seen walking at midnight, Patri claimed.

"This has shaken our faith in the law-enforcement agencies," Patri said. "Is this how honest, law-abiding citizens of this land are meant to be treated?"

The Bengaluru Police took note of the incident.

Responding to Patri, Anoop A Shetty, DCP North East, said the culprits would be identified soon. "Stern action will be taken against them," he added.



Thank you for bringing it to our notice. They will be identified and stern action will be taken against them.

Shetty clarified that there was no such rule prohibiting people from being outside after 11 pm.

The culprits were identified as two constables and suspended later, The News Minute reported.