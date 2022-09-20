Ashneer Grover: 'All the Shark Tank India judges participated in the show to be famous'

Ashneer Grover was one of the seven 'Sharks' -- as the judges were called -- on the first season of Shark Tank India.

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has recently said that all the judges who participated in the business reality show -- including him -- did so to become famous. He then went on to quickly add that it was a good thing since the "Sharks" were getting famous for the right reasons.

The former Bharat Pe founder was speaking at a talk show when he opened up about his journey with Shark Tank India. "If you ask the other 'Sharks', they'll tell you a host of different reasons as to why they choose to be a part of the show. I'll be simple -- all the 'Sharks' had come for the fame," he said.

Explaining why he thought so, Grover added, "Once you've completed your education, created a successful business, now what else do you have for self-actualisation -- fame. And that's what the judges were there for. "

When asked about how he liked being famous, Ashneer Grover replied, "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it."

"All of us went there for a certain amount of fame and it's good because you're getting famous for the right reasons, and not of the way you look. Somewhere there's appreciation of what you've achieved and that's a very positive way to be famous for."

Apart from Grover, the first season of Shark Tank India featured co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, CMO and co-founder at Boat Aman Gupta, CEO and founder of People Group Anupam Mittal, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, co-founder of Mama Earth Ghazal Alagh, and CEO and founder of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.

