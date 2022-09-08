‘Daily wagers in guise of salaried folk’: Ashneer Grover under fire for remark on hiring in India

A picture shared by Ashneer Grover on Instagram (ashneer.grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover, the ousted cofounder of BharatPe, is once again courting controversy – this time for his remarks on the issue of hiring and recruitment in India. The topic has been constantly in the news for the last few days – thanks to controversial posts from top executives like the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company and the co-founders of EaseMyTrip and Pristyn Care.

Grover waded into the controversy Wednesday when he replied to EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti’s viral post on Twitter. In his post, Pitti had called out hired candidates who backed out at the last minute, leaving companies in a lurch.

“Prashant - In India there is no value of contract,” Ashneer Grover tweeted in reply. The former MD of BharatPe said India’s “expensive and broken” legal system meant that neither would Pitti pursue legal action against a prospective employee, and nor would the employee do the same against a company.

“Neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de (give with one hand, take with the other),” he said.

Then came the bit of Grover’s tweet that has faced backlash. “Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk,” he advised Pitti, and his choice of words found many critics.

“How do you manage to stoop so low? ‘Daily Wagers’ that's how you treat your employees,” wrote one Twitter user.



Problem is mentality of people like ashneer. Treat them like a daily wagers and they will act and give results like a daily wagers do.

Firing employees in bulk no problem coz entrepreneurs have to maintain profit margin.

Employee rejecting companies offer is "no value of contract

“Problem is mentality of people like Ashneer. Treat them like daily wagers and they will act and give results like a daily wagers do,” another said, pointing out that companies do not display the same ethics they preach while laying off employees to maintain profit margins.

“If someone is getting a better opportunity somewhere else, why won’t they go for it,” a third asked.



In India, employer wants you to join you in less than a month, but they keep 3 Month's notice period. Negotiation is based upon your previous salary and not according to the post applied for. Numerous clauses and conditions before signing up..to sir taali ek haath se nahi bajti. https://t.co/xkQmLFSEf0

Another popular opinion on the microblogging platform: It takes two to tango. Many pointed out the several hiring mistakes that companies make, which make their employees want to quit. One issue that came up again and again was long notice periods that employees are expected to serve after resigning.



Half of the things why employees leave are listed in comment section. Companies feel they have the right to fire employees as per their need, not giving proper training, recruitment budget for the same role is hire than promotion budget. (1)

