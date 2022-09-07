EaseMyTrip co-founder calls out hired candidate who backed out on joining day

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has called out candidates who refuse to join a company after accepting the job offer. Pitti shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where one such candidate informed him that they would not be joining EaseMyTrip because they had found a better opportunity elsewhere.

The candidate informed Pitti of their decision on the very day they were supposed to join the online travel company.

Pitti slammed the practice of applying for a job, clearing the hiring process and accepting the offer, only to back out at the last minute. “This is hugely prevalent and ends up wasting so much time and resources,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months and reject all other potential candidates,” he said by way of explaining how the issue of candidates backing out last minute affects companies. “But candidate decides on very last day, that they won't be joining,” he added, sharing the aforementioned screenshot of his exchange.

In follow-up tweets, Pitti said his take on the hiring issue should not be equated with employers firing people. “Many people falsely equating this to employers firing people. Firing and quitting happens all the time,” he wrote.

The real equivalent of this situation, he said, would be if an employer sent an offer letter to a candidate – only to turn them down on the day they were supposed to join.

He added that the practice of hired candidates refusing to join last minute is very common, with around 20-40% of candidates having been guilty of it. According to Pitti, it is not limited to freshers and happens when hiring for senior positions as well.



Also it's very common, 25-40% of the hired candidates, say they won't be joining at the last minute. And its not just the juniors, happening at senior level equally If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fanthom what's happening at newly launched startups! — Prashant Pitti (@ppitti) September 2, 2022





https://t.co/S5uePuMwsZ

CRED @CRED_club handled this issue with a unconventional method.

Yes, there could be some other consequences with this but one has to try!

I also believe employees should also stick to their words. If we are not man of our words then who are we?

— Devyansh Jindal (@devyansh_jindal) September 7, 2022

His tweets polarised opinion on the microblogging platform. Some pointed out how other senior-level executives, like the founder of CRED, had faced and dealt with the same issue.



Prashant give offer letter only on date of joining. Before that send just selection mail with salary breakup . I saw few companies doing this... Then a person who actually need a job will come and join and collect his/her offer letter. Otherwise try referrals where you can ask — Pavan (@Gudivada__Pavan) September 1, 2022





This is what happenes when your jd and ctc doesn't match

— Flying Savage (@flying_savage) September 7, 2022

Others said that candidates could be looking out for themselves when they refused to join a company, perhaps because they had found a better-paid job elsewhere.