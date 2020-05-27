Anand Mahindra shares pics of air travel amid COVID-19: Here is his reaction

Anand Mahindra shared pictures of an IndiGo flight as airlines resumed operations on May 25. It was two months after a nationwide lockdown had been announced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Mahindra apparently could not believe what he saw. The two images uploaded by the Mahindra Group chairman showcase some of the precautionary measures to be taken by both the cabin crew and passengers to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.

“If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie…” he tweeted.



If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

The first image shared by Mahindra shows the airline cabin crew wearing protective gear over the uniform along with rubber gloves, masks, and head caps to cover their faces. In the second image, passengers seated inside an aeroplane can be seen wearing masks, face shields and gloves.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently issued several guidelines to be followed by airliners and flyers . These guidelines include the precautionary measures one should take from the point of origin to the airport, security measures at the airport, and also rules to be followed during the flight.





