Anand Mahindra shares pics of air travel amid COVID-19: Here is his reaction

Anand Mahindra shared pictures of an IndiGo flight as airlines resumed operations on May 25. It was two months after a nationwide lockdown had been announced to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Mahindra apparently could not believe what he saw. The two images uploaded by the Mahindra Group chairman showcase some of the precautionary measures to be taken by both the cabin crew and passengers to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus.
“If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie…” he tweeted.
If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh
