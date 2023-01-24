English
    Who is the chief guest for Republic Day 2023?

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26 this year. This is the first time that the president of Egypt has been invited as chief guest for Republic Day.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian president by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16 last year. Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

    Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The tradition of inviting leaders of friendly countries to grace Republic Day celebrations also dates back to 1950, when the then Indonesian President Sukarno was invited as the chief guest.

