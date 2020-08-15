74th Independence Day | India to get cybersecurity policy soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India’s 74th Independence Day, said that the government would soon introduce a new cybersecurity policy.

In the address to the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that the rising threat from cyberspace could have an impact on India’s social and economic development. The government is aware of these threats and will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy, he added.

भारत इस संदर्भ में सचेत है, सतर्क है और इन खतरों का सामना करने के लिए फैसले ले रहा है और नई-नई व्यवस्थाएं भी लगातार विकसित कर रहा है।

देश में नई राष्ट्रीय साइबर सुरक्षा रणनीति का मसौदा तैयार कर लिया गया है: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of warnings of cybersecurity attacks from India’s neighbouring countries — Pakistan and China.