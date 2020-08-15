172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|74th-independence-day-india-to-get-cybersecurity-policy-soon-pm-modi-5706451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | India to get cybersecurity policy soon: PM Modi

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of warnings of cybersecurity attacks from India’s neighbouring countries — Pakistan and China.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India’s 74th Independence Day, said that the government would soon introduce a new cybersecurity policy.

Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates

In the address to the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that the rising threat from cyberspace could have an impact on India’s social and economic development. The government is aware of these threats and will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy, he added.

Close

PM Modi highlights importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day speech

related news

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of warnings of cybersecurity attacks from India’s neighbouring countries — Pakistan and China.

Alongside the new cybersecurity policy, PM Modi also announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected via optical fibre cable for high-speed internet. The government aims to accomplish the goal within 1,000 days and give a boost to the Digital India campaign.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:29 am

tags #74th independence day #Cybersecurity #Narendra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.