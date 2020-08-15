PM Modi highlights importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour.

Over 130 crore Indians have decided to become ‘atmanirbhar’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. This has become a mantra for 130 crore citizens, PM Modi said in his speech at the Red Fort. “Becoming ‘atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ is mandatory. am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said.

“I believe in the capabilities of our fellow Indians. I believe in the abilities of our youth. I am confident that we can achieve this goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat with the help of the approach and thought process of our citizens,” he further added.

“I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of the solution,” Modi further added.

Modi further highlighted the improving agricultural sector that is now capable of feeding the world. “There was a time when our agricultural sector was considered to be backward but now, we can not only feed our citizens but can also export to the world,” PM Modi added.