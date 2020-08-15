Live now
Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort, to address the nation shortly
Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from New Delhi's Red Fort shortly
Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort shortly, to mark India’s 74th Independence Day. This year’s ‘I-Day’ celebrations have been overshadowed by the pandemic. The ceremony in New Delhi and other celebrations across the country are expected to take place with strict physical distancing guidelines in place. ‘Corona warriors’ such as doctors and healthcare professionals have been invited for the main event and would be given a special seating area. Massive security arrangements are in place, including the deployment of National Security Guard snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers around the Red Fort. Catch the latest updates here:
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unfurled the tricolour and is set to address to the nation.
This is PM Modi’s second Independence Day address from the Red Fort in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s second tenure. This is also his seventh ‘Red Fort address’ overall.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | PM Modi is proceeding to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | The Guard of Honour contingent for PM Modi consists of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
The Guard of Honour is positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | PM Modi has been received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
A combined Inter-Services and Police Guards will present general salute to the prime minister. Thereafter, the prime minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at New Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He will proceed to the Red Fort shortly.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilingual tweet, wishing all Indians a "Happy Independence Day".
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | “Freedom of speech and expression is one the core principles at the heart of a true democracy. A genuinely nationalist narrative must ensure that all opinions are heard, however uncomfortable they may be,” Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth Raman writes for Moneycontrol.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | Major Shweta Pandey will assist the prime minister in unfurling the national flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour will be synchronised with a 21 Gun Salute fired by the gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).
The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anil Chand.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | In his address last evening, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the nation is indebted to all doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who served as frontline warriors in the fight against the coronavirus. He added that all "corona warriors" deserve high praise; they go much beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.
President Kovind also spoke about the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June.
Independence Day 2020 LIVE updates | In this tweet from news agency ANI: Visuals from Red Fort, New Delhi where PM Modi will unfurl the national flag and address the nation shortly.