What does financial freedom mean to two of India's famous money managers?

A fund manager’s full-time job is to manage other people’s money. But have you wondered who manages their funds? How much of their knowledge and acumen do fund managers put to use when it comes to their own financial planning process? Are their goals similar to ours? On this Independence Day, Moneycontrol asked two fund managers what financial freedom means to them. Here’s what they had to say.

Sankaran Naren, ED& CIO, ICICI Prudential mutual fund

What does money mean to you?

In the early years of my career (1990s), earning money was extremely important. As years passed, due to my professional growth, I was able to attain many of my financial objectives, post which the requirement of earning more money reduced. However, being a fund manager, making money for others has always been a top priority.

Do you plan for any financial goals and then invest or do you invest in products aiming for specific returns?

Since 1989, my focus has always been on emerging as a successful equity investor. That is how I ended up running a stock brokerage in Chennai in 1994. Given that the endeavour was successful, money followed such a success.

What does financial freedom mean to you?

I was able to achieve financial freedom because of my positive stance on equities in 2002 – a time when market valuation was cheap and investor sentiment was weak. Now, as a money manager, my endeavour is to enable all the investors of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund to experience happiness through achievement of their financial goals. It is a very delightful experience to see an investor achieve his/her financial goals.

How should you find the balance between spending and earning? Is splurging acceptable to you?

It is extremely important for everyone to find a good balance between spending and earning as it will enable one to save, invest and make better gains. Splurging once in a while for your loved ones is acceptable.

Being an avid follower of the value philosophy, I do not spend or spurge much. However, I do find my share of thrill when I spot value deals/discount offers online.

You understand markets and economics very well. You manage other people’s funds. Who manages your money? Do you take your personal investment decisions yourself or do you take help from a financial planner?

I take personal investment decisions and try to communicate my views on what I do personally in investing. However, given that I have a special needs child, I will be creating a trust to take care of the child’s requirements. For the same, I will be seeking help of a financial/wealth planner.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO-Debt and Head of Products, Kotak Mahindra AMC

What does money mean to you?

Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai – naam hai Shahenshah. Money, like Shahenshah, to me is a sense of security – a suraksha kavach for wants and needs to be fulfilled at various points in life.

Do you plan for any financial goals and then invest or do you invest in products aiming for specific returns?

Google maps is typically turned at the start of a journey. Likewise goals have to be ascertained ab initio and investment has to follow accordingly.

What does financial freedom mean to you?

Vidya Balan in the movie Tumhari Sulu says: Main kar sakhti hai. The ability to say that is financial freedom to me – freedom from fear or any form of insecurity.

How should you find the balance between spending and earning? Is splurging acceptable to you?

Income – savings = spending; this formula should be engraved in every mind. That way, the tendency to maintain the balance is quite high. Too much of anything good can also do harm – hence splurging is not acceptable to me!

You understand markets and economics very well. You manage other people’s funds. Who manages your money? Do you take your personal investment decisions yourself or do you take help from a financial planner?

For me the maxim, ‘Ignorance is bliss,’ is not applicable. Hence I do tend to take my investment decisions myself. I am quite an old fashioned investor – no portfolio churn, only readjust asset allocations basis the goal – after all, old is gold.