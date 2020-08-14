74th Independence Day: Here are 15 quotes by India's freedom fighters that resonate even today

Words of wisdom from heroes of India's freedom struggle that are true even today. Moneycontrol News "Do or die" quote by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. "Who lives if India dies?" quote by first prime minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. "Satyamev Jayate" quote by Madan Mohan Malviya. "The sword of revolution sharpened on the whetting-stones of ideas" quote by Bhagat Singh "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after is death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" quote by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. 'A 'No' uttered from deepest conviction is better than a 'Yes' merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble' quote by Mahatma Gandhi. "We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action" quote by Sarojini Naidu. "In attaining our ideals, our means should as pure as the end" quote by first president of India Dr Rajendra Prasad. "Don't see others doing better than you, beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself" quote by Chandra Shekhar Azad. "Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act" quote by Annie Besant. "So long as you don not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" quote by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Citizenship consists in the service of the country" quote by Jawaharlal Nehru. "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age" quote by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties" quote by first home minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. First Published on Aug 14, 2020 01:53 pm