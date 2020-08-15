74th Independence Day | Committee to reconsider minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls in India.

“We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” PM Modi said in his speech on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

“Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opportunities of self-employment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter planes,” he added.

PM Modi, in his speech also reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour. Modi further highlighted the improving agricultural sector that is now capable of feeding the world. “There was a time when our agricultural sector was considered to be backward but now, we can not only feed our citizens but can also export to the world,” PM Modi added.

He also shared that three COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development. "We will start the vaccination drive once scientists approve them. Our roadmap to bring the coronavirus vaccine to all Indians in shortest possible time is ready," PM Modi said.