172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|74th-independence-day-committee-to-reconsider-minimum-age-of-marriage-for-girls-pm-modi-5706291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th Independence Day | Committee to reconsider minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

Nation determined to provide equal opportunities for women, the PM added.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls in India.

“We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report,” PM Modi said in his speech on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

Follow our LIVE blog on the 74th Independence Day celebrations

Close

“Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opportunities of self-employment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter planes,” he added.

related news

Also Read: Key highlights of what PM Modi said and announced

PM Modi, in his speech also reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour. Modi further highlighted the improving agricultural sector that is now capable of feeding the world. “There was a time when our agricultural sector was considered to be backward but now, we can not only feed our citizens but can also export to the world,” PM Modi added.

Follow our entire overage on India's 74th Independence Day here.

He also shared that three COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development. "We will start the vaccination drive once scientists approve them. Our roadmap to bring the coronavirus vaccine to all Indians in shortest possible time is ready," PM Modi said.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:02 am

tags #74th independence day #India #PM Narednra Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.