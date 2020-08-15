74th Independence Day | Over 6 lakh villages in India to get optical fibre Internet within 1,000 days: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibre.

PM Modi stated that, before 2014, only five dozen panchayats in the country had been connected with optical fibre.

“In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said.

To boost the Digital India campaign and help citizens connect faster, the government aims at providing high-speed internet via optical fibre to over six lakh villages in the next 1,000 days.