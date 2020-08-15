172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|74th-independence-day-over-6-lakh-villages-in-india-to-get-optical-fibre-internet-within-1000-days-pm-modi-5706401.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:18 AM IST

74th Independence Day | Over 6 lakh villages in India to get optical fibre Internet within 1,000 days: PM Modi

To boost the Digital India campaign and help citizens connect faster, the government aims at providing high-speed internet via optical fibre to over six lakh villages in the next 1,000 days.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibre.

PM Modi stated that, before 2014, only five dozen panchayats in the country had been connected with optical fibre.

“In the last five years, 1.5 lakh gram panchayats in the country have been connected with optical fibre,” PM Modi said.



First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:18 am

#74th independence day #Narendra Modi

