Indian tech firm Genesys to make 3D maps of 100 cities. Here's how it may help

Rs 200 crore has already been invested in developing the 3D mapping technology, says Genesys Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
3D maps will be using app-based cab services easier. (Image credit: Reuters)

Technology firm Genesys on Wednesday said it plans to prepare a 3D map of top-100 cities across the country as part of its programme for pan-India mapping which it will share with users and enterprises on a licence basis. But how will 3D maps help citizens or businesses? Here's how:

According to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who launched the initiative, the "highly accurate digital 3D maps" would depict reality on an as-is basis. "This programme will benefit a huge number of start-ups, private enterprises as the 3D maps will unlock the potential of augmented reality and new areas of growth," he said.

With the creation of accurate 3D data, Genesys expects that a host of applications will open up in high-definition mapping, including e-commerce, logistics, gaming, utilities planning for next-generation networks in telecom, smart cars, renewable energy and in disaster management and emergency response, which was hitherto not possible.

The company claims to have a collection of advanced sensors in India, consisting of aerial mobile and terrestrial systems capable of imaging at very high speeds and resolution. Genesys, however, does not have an exact timeline to complete the mapping of the 100 cities. Its Chairman and Managing Director Sajid Malik said the company has the capacity to finish the project for 100 cities within 18 months.

"We have invested Rs 200 crore to date in developing our 3D mapping technology. These maps will be available for residents of the country in the next financial year. We may make it available on a freemium model which will be partly free and partly paid," Malik said.
Tags: ##Economy. #Niti Aayog #3D Mapping #3D mapping technology #3D Maps #Genesys
first published: Dec 2, 2021 04:06 pm

