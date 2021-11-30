MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tariff hikes, moratorium on govt dues to help telecom companies invest more aggressively in 5G tech: Report

Tariff hikes to lift the EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of telcos by 40 per cent and along with the moratorium on government dues, this will support 5G investments and credit profiles, Crisil said in a note on Tuesday.

PTI
November 30, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST

The announced tariff hikes by the telcos could boost their operating profits by at least 40 per cent and coupled with the moratorium on government dues, will help them invest more aggressively into 5G technology, says a report.

Tariff hikes to lift the EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, of telcos by 40 per cent and along with the moratorium on government dues, this will support 5G investments and credit profiles, Crisil said in a note on Tuesday.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials, While Reliance Jio has announced up to 21 per cent hike in mobile services tariffs from December 1.

The agency sees an estimated 20 per cent improvement in the Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) of the telcos, driven by the twin tailwinds of recent tariff hikes and ongoing customer upgrades, and expects this to lift their operating profit to Rs 1 lakh crore in fiscal 2023.

Improving bottomline along with the moratorium on government dues will provide telecom companies room to invest an estimated Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore for 5G services over the current and next fiscal years, apart from improving their return on capital employed, it said.

Close

Related stories

Moreover, the tariff hikes will also support their credit profile notwithstanding higher investments, it added. Moreover, the tariff hikes will also support their credit profile notwithstanding higher investments, it added.

The tariff hikes and ongoing customer upgrades can push the sectoral ARPU by 20 per cent to Rs 160-165 next fiscal from Rs 135 last fiscal. ARPU growth will lead to non-linear growth in profitability due to the high operating leverage.

The tariff hike will lift the sector’s operating by 40 per cent to Rs 1 lakh crore next fiscal from Rs 72,000 crore in fiscal 2021, the agency said. Yet, the return on capital employed will be moderate at 7-8 per cent because of high capital intensity and adjusted gross revenue dues, it added.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials, While Reliance Jio has announced up to 21 per cent hike in mobile services tariffs from December 1.
PTI
Tags: #5G #Business #Companies #tariff
first published: Nov 30, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.