In Pics : Seven cities that could be underwater by 2030

In Pics : Seven cities that could be underwater by 2030

As the effects of global warming and climate change get real by the day, cities are bound to soon find themselves succumbing to the rising water levels. Climate Central's project, based on IPCC's 2021 report, maps out these cities around the globe that could find themselves underwater as early as 2030. Along with cities like Amsterdam and Venice, Kolkata is also expected to be underwater by 2030, unless drastic changes to combat climate change are taken.

Moneycontrol News
November 04, 2021 / 07:46 PM IST
Amsterdamn, Netherlands
Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam and the cities of Rotterdam and the Hague sit low, flat and close to the North Sea. The current system of flood defences used by the Dutch - dikes, dams, barriers & floodgates - will become even more essential in the years to come, as it combats the rising water levels. (Image: AP)
Basra, Iraq
Basra, Iraq: Basra is Iraq's main port city that lies on the Shatt al-Arab, an enormous and wide river that feeds into the Persian Gulf. The port city and its surrounding areas are already vulnerable to a rise in sea levels due to its intricate network of canals and streams, as well as neighbouring marshland. Added to that, is the fact that Basra already suffers significantly from waterborne diseases, so increased flooding carries even more significant threats. (Image: Reuters)
Venice, Itlay
Venice, Italy: The city has already witnessed the wrath of climate change with severe flooding in the recent past.  It has a strong flood-defence system in place, but as the crisis worsens, these will be more difficult (and expensive) to maintain. (Image: AP)
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: Climate Central’s map shows that the areas most at risk in Ho Chi Minh City are its eastern districts – particularly the flat, heavily built-up marshland of Thủ Thiêm. While the centre of Ho Chi Minh City itself is unlikely to find itself underwater by 2030, it will almost certainly be more vulnerable to flooding and tropical storms. (Image: Reuters)
Kolkata, India
Kolkata, India: According to Climate Central's map, Kolkata could struggle during the monsoon season as rainwater has much less land to run into. Even though the fertile landscape has been a primary reason for the city to thrive, the situation down the road is concerning for Kolkata and its surrounding areas. (Image: AP)
Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand: A 2020 study found that Bangkok could be the city that’s worst hit by global warming in the short term. The Thai capital sits just 1.5 metres above sea level. But Bangkok is also built on very dense clay soil, which makes it even more prone to flooding. By 2030, most of the coastal Tha Kham and Samut Prakan areas could be underwater, as could its main airport, Suvarnabhumi International. (Image: Reuters)
New Orleans
Savannah, USA: The Savannah River in the north and Ogeechee River in the south could both spill out into the nearby marshland, meaning that when hurricanes and flash floods do hit the city, and by 2050 the city is predicted to experience once-per-century historical flood levels every year, the effects may be even more severe. (Image: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cities underwater #climate change #global warming #Rising sea level #Slideshow
first published: Nov 4, 2021 07:46 pm

