In Pics : Seven cities that could be underwater by 2030

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam and the cities of Rotterdam and the Hague sit low, flat and close to the North Sea. The current system of flood defences used by the Dutch - dikes, dams, barriers & floodgates - will become even more essential in the years to come, as it combats the rising water levels. (Image: AP)

Basra, Iraq: Basra is Iraq's main port city that lies on the Shatt al-Arab, an enormous and wide river that feeds into the Persian Gulf. The port city and its surrounding areas are already vulnerable to a rise in sea levels due to its intricate network of canals and streams, as well as neighbouring marshland. Added to that, is the fact that Basra already suffers significantly from waterborne diseases, so increased flooding carries even more significant threats. (Image: Reuters)

Venice, Italy: The city has already witnessed the wrath of climate change with severe flooding in the recent past. It has a strong flood-defence system in place, but as the crisis worsens, these will be more difficult (and expensive) to maintain. (Image: AP)

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam: Climate Central’s map shows that the areas most at risk in Ho Chi Minh City are its eastern districts – particularly the flat, heavily built-up marshland of Thủ Thiêm. While the centre of Ho Chi Minh City itself is unlikely to find itself underwater by 2030, it will almost certainly be more vulnerable to flooding and tropical storms. (Image: Reuters)

Kolkata, India: According to Climate Central's map, Kolkata could struggle during the monsoon season as rainwater has much less land to run into. Even though the fertile landscape has been a primary reason for the city to thrive, the situation down the road is concerning for Kolkata and its surrounding areas. (Image: AP)

Bangkok, Thailand: A 2020 study found that Bangkok could be the city that’s worst hit by global warming in the short term. The Thai capital sits just 1.5 metres above sea level. But Bangkok is also built on very dense clay soil, which makes it even more prone to flooding. By 2030, most of the coastal Tha Kham and Samut Prakan areas could be underwater, as could its main airport, Suvarnabhumi International. (Image: Reuters)