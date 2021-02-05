Genesys Int Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore in December 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 up 209.94% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020 up 66.33% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2019.

Genesys Int shares closed at 69.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.40% returns over the last 6 months and 16.11% over the last 12 months.