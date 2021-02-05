MARKET NEWS

Genesys Int Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genesys International Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.19 crore in December 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2020 up 209.94% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020 up 66.33% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2019.

Genesys Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2019.

Genesys Int shares closed at 69.90 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 124.40% returns over the last 6 months and 16.11% over the last 12 months.

Genesys International Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.1921.5428.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.1921.5428.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.622.67--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.548.5818.14
Depreciation4.704.575.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.542.466.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.793.27-1.83
Other Income0.17-0.010.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.973.26-1.17
Interest0.550.470.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.412.80-1.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.412.80-1.96
Tax-0.080.01-1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.502.79-0.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.502.79-0.69
Minority Interest1.822.071.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.324.861.07
Equity Share Capital15.6115.5715.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.560.34
Diluted EPS1.061.550.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.061.560.34
Diluted EPS1.061.550.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Genesys Int #Genesys International Corporation #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 10:11 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.