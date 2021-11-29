India's total installed renewable energy capacity crosses 150 GW mark

Representative image

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on November 29 announced that the country's total installed renewable energy capacity, including hydro, crossed 150 gigawatt (GW).

The government has now set a target to reach 175 GW capacity of renewable energy by 2022, which will include 100 GW of solar, 60 GW of wind, 10 GW of small hydro and 5 GW of biomass-based power projects.



A remarkable moment of celebration for the people of India as the total installed renewable energy capacity crosses the mark of 150 GW (including hydro).#renewableenergy pic.twitter.com/ZOk7sdSWkL

— Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) (@mnreindia) November 29, 2021

Earlier this month, the ministry stated that the country added 1,522.35 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy capacity in October 2021. This has raised the total renewable energy capacity of the country to 103.05 GW.

The ministry also said the 103.05 GW capacity included 47.66 GW of solar, 39.99 GW of wind, 10.58 GW of biopower and 4.82 GW of small hydro capacity.

According to MNRE, projects of 50.98 GW capacity were at various stages of completion, while projects of 32.06 GW capacity were under various stages of bidding. Also, until October 31, 2021, an expenditure of Rs 2,265.99 crore was incurred which was the ministry's total budget estimate's (FY2021-22) 39.39 percent.