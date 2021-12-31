MARKET NEWS

English
You can pick up the new Tomb Raider trilogy for free on the Epic Games store

All three games in Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider trilogy get a 100 percent discount

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

Epic Games Store is giving away the new Tomb Raider trilogy for free on the storefront. The deal will last till January 6, 9:30pm.

All three games in the new trilogy were developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. Tomb Raider was released in 2013, following with the sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider in 2015.

The trilogy was capped off in 2018, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. All three games include additional content released for the game, including Additional Tomb and story DLCs.

Tomb Raider 2013 is the Game of The Year Edition, which includes additional skins, multiplayer maps and an additional tomb, which was released later.

Close

The 20 Year Celebration edition of Rise of the Tomb Raider includes the season pass, which has new modes, additional story DLC and skins.

Similarly, The Definitive Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider has all the seven DLC challenge tombs that were released, and all outfits, weapons, and extra skills.

It may also be worth mentioning that Steam has a Tomb Raider Collection bundle on sale for Rs 1,900, which not only gets you these three games but also the other 12 games in the franchise including the spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Lara Croft and The Temple of Osiris, and the puzzle spin-off Lara Croft GO.

The bundle also comes with all six of the classic PS1 era Tomb Raider games, and Crystal Dynamics' older 2006-2008 trilogy, Tomb Raider: Legend, Anniversary and Underworld.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Crystal Dynamics #Epic Games Store #Lara Croft #Rise of the Tomb Raider #Shadow of the Tomb Raider #Tomb Raider
first published: Dec 31, 2021 04:39 pm

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

