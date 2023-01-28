Amazon is reportedly prepping a Tomb Raider TV series

(Image Courtesy: Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

Amazon is developing a TV series based on the Tomb Raider game franchise, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The streaming major has apparently roped in Phoebe Waller-Bridge to work on the project. The Emmy award-winning Fleabag writer and actress is also working on an adaptation of Claudia Lux's book Sign Here for Amazon.

Sources close to the publication said that this was part of the renewed overall deal between Amazon and Waller-Bridge. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Waller-Bridge has remained in the spotlight following her breakout hit, Fleabag, which she wrote and starred in for Amazon. She has since co-written the James Bond adventure No Time to Die, and is set to star opposite Harrison Ford in the next Indiana Jones film.

Amazon is also publishing the next game in the Tomb Raider franchise after Square-Enix sold the rights to Embracer Group.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, in a press statement.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise," Hartmann added.