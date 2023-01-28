English
    Amazon is reportedly prepping a Tomb Raider TV series

    The series will be written by Emmy award-winning writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

    Amazon is developing a TV series based on the Tomb Raider game franchise, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

    The streaming major has apparently roped in Phoebe Waller-Bridge to work on the project. The Emmy award-winning Fleabag writer and actress is also working on an adaptation of Claudia Lux's book Sign Here for Amazon.

    Sources close to the publication said that this was part of the renewed overall deal between Amazon and Waller-Bridge. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

    Waller-Bridge has remained in the spotlight following her breakout hit, Fleabag, which she wrote and starred in for Amazon. She has since co-written the James Bond adventure No Time to Die, and is set to star opposite Harrison Ford in the next Indiana Jones film.