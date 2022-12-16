The next Tomb Raider game will be published by Amazon

(Image Courtesy: Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics)

Lara Croft's next big adventure will be in collaboration with Amazon Games. Crystal Dynamics will still handle development duties on the title, and the studio has announced that it will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 to bring the next game to life.

The last title in the Tomb Raider franchise was released in 2018. Shadow of the Tomb Raider was published by Square Enix and developed by Crystal Dynamics.

It was met with mostly positive reception from critics and fans but the franchise rights were sold to Embracer Group earlier this year.

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, in a press statement.

“Amazon Games is committed to bringing players games of the highest quality, from the best developers, across all variety of platforms and genres, and we’re honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise," Hatmann added.

Crystal Dynamics took over development duties on the franchise in 2006 with Tomb Raider: Legend and have worked on all the titles released till now, including the recently concluded reboot trilogy.

“Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider,” said Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics.

The next untitled Tomb Raider will be the third in Amazon's portfolio of published games. It is also responsible for bringing popular Korean MMO Lost Ark to the west, and will publish Namco Bandai's upcoming MMO Blue Protocol.