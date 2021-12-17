MARKET NEWS

Epic Games Store giveaway: 15 free games, starting with Shenmue III

Epic Game Store's annual holiday sale is now in motion.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Epic Games Store has begun its annual holiday game sales and, as per tradition, has 15 games to share with players for free. The first game being given away is Shenmue 3.

Shenmue 3 began as an ambitious and hugely popular Kickstarter that was backed by fans of the original two games. Yu Suzuki, the creator of the franchise, was handling the project.

It was one of the few Kickstarter projects that got a big reveal at Sony's 2015 E3 conference, and became the fastest Kickstarter campaign to raise $2 million within seven hours. The campaign eventually finished with $6 million dollars raised, making it one of the highest grossing Kickstarter projects for its time.

After multiple delays during production, the game was finally released in 2019 to a mixed reception from fans and critics alike. The gameplay felt outdated in the modern landscape and offered no resolution to the cliff-hanger ending of Shenmue 2, instead repeating the same beats and ending with a cliff-hanger of its own.

Close

Still, it's available for the low, low price of nothing and who knows? Maybe you will like the old-school charm. The game is free till December 17, 9:30pm, after which the next free title will take its place.

While you are at the store, it also won't hurt to check out the other game deals. Epic is also giving away a coupon for you to use, that instantly gives you Rs 750 off on any purchase of Rs 1,099 or higher.

The sale will end on January 6 and will allow you to save up to 75% on selected titles.
Tags: #Epic Games Store #Shenmue 3
first published: Dec 17, 2021 11:15 am

