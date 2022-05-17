Fall Guys will go free-to-play on June 21

(Image Courtesy: Mediatonic)

Quirky battle royale game, Fall Guys is going free-to-play on June 21. Mediatonic has also announced that the game will come to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store on PC.

The hugely popular multiplayer game was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and on Windows via Steam. It allows up to 60 players to compete in various themed battle royale maps with new updates being added each season.

The game was a huge success and ports for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X were scheduled for 2021. This was delayed to 2022 after Mediatonic, and parent company Tonic Games, were acquired by Epic Games in 2021.

Besides the new free-to-play model, a dedicated port for the PlayStation 5 has also been announced, with enhanced visuals and DualSense compatibility.

Unfortunately, Epic's purchase means the game will be taken offline from Steam next month, and will be made available on the Epic Games Store instead. However, players who bought the game on Steam will still be able to play it.

Mediatonic also announced a legacy pack for everyone purchases and plays Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play on June 21. The pack will contain a nickname, nameplate, a Regal costume, Veggie Dog costume, Feisty Dwarf costume and will include the Season Pass for Season 1.

The first season of the free-to-play version of the game will contain new levels, new costumes to collect, cross-platform play and cross-progression across all platforms, meaning you can start playing on one device and then continue where you left off on another console or PC.





