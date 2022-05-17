English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Fall Guys will go free-to-play on June 21

    It's also releasing on Nintendo Switch and Xbox

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Mediatonic)

    (Image Courtesy: Mediatonic)

    Quirky battle royale game, Fall Guys is going free-to-play on June 21. Mediatonic has also announced that the game will come to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store on PC.

    The hugely popular multiplayer game was released in 2020 on PlayStation 4 and on Windows via Steam. It allows up to 60 players to compete in various themed battle royale maps with new updates being added each season.

    Also Read: Fortnite makes comeback on Apple devices thanks to Microsoft

    The game was a huge success and ports for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X were scheduled for 2021. This was delayed to 2022 after Mediatonic, and parent company Tonic Games, were acquired by Epic Games in 2021.

    Besides the new free-to-play model, a dedicated port for the PlayStation 5 has also been announced, with enhanced visuals and DualSense compatibility.

    Close

    Related stories

    Unfortunately, Epic's purchase means the game will be taken offline from Steam next month, and will be made available on the Epic Games Store instead. However, players who bought the game on Steam will still be able to play it.

    Also Read: Sony, Kirkbi invest $2 billion in Epic Games

    Mediatonic also announced a legacy pack for everyone purchases and plays Fall Guys before it goes free-to-play on June 21. The pack will contain a nickname, nameplate, a Regal costume, Veggie Dog costume, Feisty Dwarf costume and will include the Season Pass for Season 1.

    The first season of the free-to-play version of the game will contain new levels, new costumes to collect, cross-platform play and cross-progression across all platforms, meaning you can start playing on one device and then continue where you left off on another console or PC.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Epic Games #Epic Games Store #Fall Guys #Microsoft #Nintendo #Nintendo Switch #PlayStation #Sony #Steam #Valve Software #Xbox
    first published: May 17, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.